South Africa

Police fire stun grenades to disperse fuel price hike protesters

12 October 2018 - 12:42 By Lwandile Bhengu
A police source on the scene confirmed that police had fired stun grenades but that the protesters continued to stop traffic into and out of Durban.
A police source on the scene confirmed that police had fired stun grenades but that the protesters continued to stop traffic into and out of Durban.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Police fired stun grenades in an attempt to disperse protesters who had gathered at the Marianhill toll plaza outside Durban on Friday morning.

The crowd had come to the toll plaza with picket boards‚ in protest of the recent fuel hikes and this year's Value Added Tax (VAT) increase.

A police source on the scene confirmed that police had fired stun grenades but that the protesters continued to stop traffic into and out of Durban. He said the protesters - a group of about 100 people - had caused a major traffic backlog.

In a statement released on Thursday‚ trade union Cosatu said: “Cosatu is strongly opposed to and vehemently condemns government’s VAT and fuel hikes. These above-inflation tax hikes are suffocating workers who are already battling to cope.”

This protest was one of three that took place on KwaZulu-Natal freeways on Friday.

On the N2 southbound‚ between Stanger and the Mvoti toll plaza‚ protest action is under way and traffic is backed up for about two kilometres.

Also on the N3 at Market road‚ heading to Durban‚ a group of vehicles has banded together on a go-slow causing traffic to come to a complete standstill.

EThekwini metro spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said: “There are various go-slows taking place on the roads‚ the one at the Marianhill toll plaza is by Cosatu-affiliated people. The go-slows at the Mvoti toll plaza and on the N3 at market road are believed to be by private individuals.”

READ MORE:

WATCH | Protesters block roads in Cape Town ‘gang’ suburbs to highlight frustrations

Police used tear gas‚ water cannon‚ rubber bullets and stun grenades against protesters in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday‚ but the Western Cape Total ...
News
17 days ago

Police raid Hout Bay homes in massive crime prevention operation

Scores of police descended on Hangberg‚ Hout Bay on Thursday morning. SAPS’s Police Task Force‚ Public Order Police‚ and National Intervention Unit ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Burning tyres block roads in Ennerdale 'shutdown'

The residents of Ennerdale in Johannesburg burnt tyres and blocked the main road on Friday in protest over drug dealing and the poor delivery of ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Teacher arrested for bribery in cash for jobs scandal South Africa
  2. Chilean backpacker goes missing in KZN South Africa
  3. Cash heist meeting imploded when police arrived South Africa
  4. Police fire stun grenades to disperse fuel price hike protesters South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
Kanye's breathless monologue leaves his 'bro' Trump speechless
X