South Africa

Solar farm will power Nelson Mandela University campus

12 October 2018 - 16:10 By Siyabonga Sesant
NMU’s André Hefer says the R18-million solar farm is likely to be completed by February 2019
Image: wikivillage.co.za

Construction of an R18-million solar farm at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) is underway.

When fully functional‚ the green power plant is projected to provide at least 10% of the university’s south campus’s electricity requirements‚ said André Hefer‚ NMU’s sustainability engineer.

Hefer said the only other solar installation equal in magnitude in the metropolitan municipality is the 1 megawatt (MW) installation at Volkswagen.

The project is expected to be completed by February.

Hefer said the photovoltaic (PV) panels will go up following the construction of the basis and supporting structures in about two weeks’ time after the fencing has been completed.

“Apart from the obvious huge financial benefits to the university‚ the solar farm will also serve as a ‘technology park’ to academic units for technology and other research‚ another big advantage‚” Hefer said.

- HeraldLIVE 

READ MORE:

Drought-hit town to get solar-powered desalination plant

The French government and the Western Cape provincial government have committed to invest R9m on a 50-50 basis in the country’s first solar-powered ...
News
2 months ago

CPUT engineering boffins hope for bright sunshiney race

Students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology have designed and built a solar car in just three months.
News
29 days ago

Old Mutual's new water treatment system 'a model for future generations'

One of South Africa’s biggest corporations has raised the bar - and municipal water levels - by installing its own mass water filtration system so it ...
News
2 months ago

