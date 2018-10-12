Twitter embraces Tito Mboweni, Sha Sha
New Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told staff at National Treasury in Pretoria that "there's a lot of work to be done" when addressing them for the first time on Thursday.
On Twitter, National Treasury's official Twitter account posted pictures of the meeting and said Mboweni paid tribute to his predecessor, Nhlanhla Nene.
Finance Minister #TitoMboweni @tito_mboweni addressed National Treasury staff today. He paid tribute to his predecessor, Nhlanhla Nene. He also said that there was "a lot of work" to be done in coming months, and that he was looking forward to working with officials. pic.twitter.com/TMDaweDk7M— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) October 11, 2018
Nene resigned after he revealed he had visited the Gupta family at their home several times between 2010 and 2014.
Mboweni was previously Reserve Bank Governor and held the position for ten years.
Twitter has given Mboweni's appointment their stamp of approval and after his first address to staff at National Treasury, voiced their vote of confidence.
The hashtags #TitoMboweni and #ShaSha have been trending on Twitter since the visit.
From advice to the new minister to poking fun, the comments came streaming in.
Nice one @LuckyStarSA. Eish, but the appointment of the minister means from now on he can't post about his fine dining experiences like he used to...sorry minister ne!— thabo mesha (@jubed689) October 11, 2018
In one of previous tweets last year i pleaded with you to consider coming back Gorvenor. Thanks for your consideration. Welcome back Gorvenor.— Simon (@Simon46248468) October 11, 2018
@tito_mboweni congrats on appointment. Hi cine ngopfu le Marco's aCape Town. Hopefully, in your downtime as Finance minister you still frequent such places and connect with the people.— Nhlamulo Baloyi (@BhotiMadyisa) October 12, 2018
All the best for our new FinMin and am sure he will do very well!— chief (@chiefled) October 11, 2018
Tito Mboweni is the finance minister ..— ZECH WES (@zeccch) October 11, 2018
congratulations we've made south africa great again