South Africa

Two killed in Durban taxi shooting

12 October 2018 - 09:14 By Jeff Wicks
Police are investigating the shooting of a taxi driver and conductor in Durban.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile

A taxi driver and his conductor were shot and killed by gunmen posing as passengers in Cato Manor‚ Durban‚ on Thursday night.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that police had rushed to the scene in Wiggins Road shortly after 7pm.

“Two men were shot and I can confirm that they have died at the scene. Two other people were injured‚ but not by gunfire. They were taken to hospital‚” he said.

Zwane added that initial reports from officers investigating the shooting indicated that the gunmen had been passengers in the taxi when they opened fire.

He said forensic experts were investigating. 

