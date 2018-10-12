“The only sin is the colour of my skin. What have we done‚ what have we done?”

These were the words sung by people taking part in the #BloodFridayMarch in Johannesburg as they made their way to the office of Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday.

More than 100 people took part in the march‚ organised by the Gauteng Shutdown Co-ordinating Committee (GSCC)‚ representing coloured people in various suburbs of the city.

They assembled at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to finalise a letter of demands before heading off to meet Makhura.

“Our forefathers were the first occupants of this land‚ yet we continue to be socially and economically excluded‚” said GSCC spokesperson Anthony Williams. “Our call to the land is legitimate. We are the land and the land is us.”