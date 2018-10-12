South Africa

WATCH | Taxi driving on wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian

12 October 2018 - 11:41 By TimesLIVE

A pedestrian was hospitalised when a taxi driving on the wrong side of the road knocked him over in Sharonlea, Johannesburg on Monday.

CCTV footage shows the pedestrian trying to navigate the busy morning traffic when he gets hit by the taxi. The pedestrian survived the incident and was taken to hospital.

Community Policing Forum chairperson, Desigan Pillay, said the incident happened just after 7am.

"The taxi driver was driving into oncoming traffic when he hit the pedestrian. ER24 rushed to the scene and he was taken to hospital," he said.  

The driver of the taxi stopped and waited for police.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24 that police were investigating the incident. A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened at the Sandton police station.

