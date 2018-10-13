South Africa

Second suspect arrested in Noordien murder case

13 October 2018 - 13:06 By Timeslive
28-year-old volunteer Ameerodien Noordien was shot three times in the back and once in the head.
Image: SUPPLIED/Gift of the Givers

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien who was caught in gang crossfire in Hanover Park near Cape Town last weekend.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said that a 17-year-old youth had been arrested on Athburg Walk‚ Hanover Park by members of the Anti-Gang Unit on Saturday morning.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Earlier this week‚ a 21-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the slaying after handing himself over to Philippi police.

Potelwa said that Anti-Gang Unit members had hit the ground running this week‚ being deployed in areas such as Hanover Park‚ Lavender Hill and Bonteheuwel in an intervention to fight gang violence and its manifestations.

The deployments of the multi-disciplinary team comprising the Tactical Response Team‚ National Intervention Unit members as well as detectives follow an announcement by Minister of Police Bheki Cele that an Anti-Gang Unit would be established in response to anti-gang protest incidents across Cape Town.

Potelwa said that on Thursday morning two suspects had been arrested in Netreg for possession of unlicensed firearms following a shooting in the area where suspects had earlier sped off in a Mini Cooper hi jacked in Milnerton.

In the same operation in Athburg Walk where the second suspect in the Noordien case had been apprehended‚ seven other wanted suspects had been arrested by the unit for an array of crimes including robbery‚ theft and possession of drugs. They will appear in court soon‚ Potelwa said.

“Operations by the unit led by Major-General Andre Lincoln are set to continue in other areas as dictated by crime patterns and trends. The unit will be launched officially on November 1 2018‚” Potelwa added. 

