DA to question Ramaphosa over VBS capture

Reports on Sunday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had prior knowledge of grand corruption and looting at VBS as far back as the beginning of last year and failed to act are incredibly serious allegations and need to be answered by the president with haste.

That’s according to DA leader Mmusi Maimane‚ who said he would submit an urgent question during the oral questions session in Parliament on Thursday asking Ramaphosa to confirm the veracity of these allegations.

“Our lawyers are also considering charges against the president in accordance with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca)‚” Maimane added.