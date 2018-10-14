Former apartheid era security policeman João “Jan” Rodrigues is due back in court on Monday to face charges relating to the 1971 murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol.

At his last court appearance‚ in September‚ Roderigues’ lawyers requested a postponement in order to prepare their argument for a permanent stay of prosecution.

“They hinted that they would argue that their client was too elderly (he is apparently 79 years old)‚ and the murder was perpetrated too long ago‚ for justice to be able to take its course‚” said the Ahmed Timol Family Trust on Sunday.