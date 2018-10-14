An elderly woman was killed and three other people injured in a house fire in Mogale City on the West Rand in the early hours of Sunday‚ paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said paramedics had responded to reports of a house fire at 12:51 am on Sunday.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an elderly female tragically died and three other people‚ two males and a female‚ sustained injuries in the fire. The patients were treated on scene and transported to hospital for further assessment and care under the care of an advanced life support paramedic.

“The fire and rescue services managed to douse the flames. The circumstances leading up to the fire are unknown and will form part of a police investigation‚” Herbst said.