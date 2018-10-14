Two criminals have been sentenced to 104 years in prison respectively for kidnapping‚ robbery and rape.

Police spokesperson captain Augustinah Selepe said in a statement on Sunday that Billy Monareng‚ 22‚ and Mahlori Settlers Makiringe‚ 26‚ were sentenced last week in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court in Pretoria.

“The two accused were each sentenced to 104 years’ imprisonment. The third accused Selby Khoza‚ 26‚ was convicted for two counts of kidnapping and sentenced to seven years for each count‚ both sentences to run concurrently.”

This comes after they ambushed a couple near the Hennops River on March 10 last year.

“The accused hijacked the couple‚ kidnapped‚ robbed [them] and raped the female victim.”

The fourth suspect‚ 25‚ was arrested in Limpopo.

“He faces charges of convicted criminals plus murder he committed with [a] firearm robbed from the victims.”

He will appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday.