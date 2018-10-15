Ahmed Timol murder case postponed again

The case of former security branch policeman João “Jan” Rodrigues‚ implicated in the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in 1971‚ has been postponed until October 22.

The High Court in Johannesburg was due on Monday to ensure that the case was ready for trial.

But while the state was replying to an application by Rodrigues for a permanent stay of prosecution‚ Rodrigues’ lawyers indicated that they also wanted to bring a case for further and better particulars related to the charges he was facing.

Judge Ramarumo Monama said on Monday that it was unlikely that the trial would be heard this term.

“We will know next Monday when this trial should be heard. It does not have to enjoy preference over other matters‚” said Monama.

Monama said whatever application Rodrigues intended to bring to court‚ it should be exhaustive and include all the grounds he was relying on.

“Whatever application the accused intends to bring must be brought on or before Friday October 19 2018‚” Monama said.

The judge said he would not allow piecemeal litigation devised to delay the trial.

The charging of Rodrigues follows the reopened inquest last year into the death of Timol. Timol fell from the 10th floor of the John Vorster Square police station in Johannesburg.

The original inquest in 1972 concluded that Timol had committed suicide and no person alive was responsible for his death.