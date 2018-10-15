South Africa

Alleged ‘bomb’ accused released on R100k bail

15 October 2018 - 17:46 By Jeff Wicks
The court heard that the men, with alleged links to the bombings, could not be identified by witnesses in a formal identification parade.
The court heard that the men, with alleged links to the bombings, could not be identified by witnesses in a formal identification parade.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

One of the men with alleged links to a spate of terror bombings and a fatal attack on a Verulam mosque in May - 37-year-old Goolam Haffejee - has been released on R100‚000 bail.

Seven others‚ Nashir Sayid‚ Hakim Hatunguman‚ Tariq Karrim‚ Alrich Brown‚ Alimasi Abele‚ Alibar Umar and Naadir Khan were released after the state provisionally withdrew charges against them on Monday.

The court heard that the seven and Haffajee could not be identified by witnesses in a formal identification parade held last week.

As such‚ when Haffejee made his bid for freedom‚ the state did not oppose his release while awaiting trial.

During their appearance‚ heavily armed police officers roamed the halls and occupied the public gallery.

Outside court‚ a small group of protesters gathered holding placards emblazoned with slogans opposing the release of the men.

Bomb-makers and their masters still veiled in secrecy

The alleged bomb-makers and their masters - the hidden hands behind a spate of attacks in Durban and its surrounds - continue to appear in court ...
News
7 hours ago

The alleged conspirators face charges of murder‚ arson and now additional counts under the banner of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA).

This after 19 men gang were arrested in a series of raids conducted by members of the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State Unit last week.

The alleged bomb makers and their masters have appeared before behind closed doors‚ with the public and media barred from attending proceedings.

This ban was lifted on Monday during their second appearance.

Several incendiary devices - rudimentary in nature - were planted at Woolworths stores and food markets. Some were triggered and caused minor fires. A number of stores were temporarily closed following anonymous bomb threats.

The suspects are alleged to have links to an attack on the Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam in which a man was killed and two others were badly wounded in May. Haffeejee will return to court on November 29 while the rest of the accused will return to court for their bail application on Monday.

READ MORE:

No more bag searches at Durban Woolworths stores

Retail giant Woolworths has discontinued bag searches at its KwaZulu-Natal stores.
News
6 days ago

Three arrested for Durban bombings

Police have arrested three men for a spate of bombings in and around Durban and the planting of an incendiary device at a mosque in Verulam‚ police ...
News
10 days ago

Extortion link to Durban bombings: Bheki Cele

Extortion is believed to be the motive behind a spate of bombings that rocked Durban earlier this year.
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Golf rulemakers limit size, scale of green-reading aid Sci-Tech
  2. Prost, ganbei, cheers: Climate change means less beer Sci-Tech
  3. Trump hints whodunnit: 'rogue killers' to have gone after Saudi critic World
  4. Chef Jamie Oliver slams TV bosses over junk food ads Sci-Tech
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

SebenzaPreneur of the Week: Tshepo Jeans
Fists fly as taxi operator drives into oncoming traffic in Joburg
X