One of the men with alleged links to a spate of terror bombings and a fatal attack on a Verulam mosque in May - 37-year-old Goolam Haffejee - has been released on R100‚000 bail.

Seven others‚ Nashir Sayid‚ Hakim Hatunguman‚ Tariq Karrim‚ Alrich Brown‚ Alimasi Abele‚ Alibar Umar and Naadir Khan were released after the state provisionally withdrew charges against them on Monday.

The court heard that the seven and Haffajee could not be identified by witnesses in a formal identification parade held last week.

As such‚ when Haffejee made his bid for freedom‚ the state did not oppose his release while awaiting trial.

During their appearance‚ heavily armed police officers roamed the halls and occupied the public gallery.

Outside court‚ a small group of protesters gathered holding placards emblazoned with slogans opposing the release of the men.