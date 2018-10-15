ANC councillor accused of political killing claims he is being targeted for backing ‘wrong’ candidate

A Pietermaritzburg ANC councillor who is among the six men accused of the murder of former fellow ANC councillor Musawenkosi “Maqatha” Mchunu earlier this year has claimed that he has been targeted for supporting former ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma to be re-elected to his position.

Nkosinathi Gambu‚ a Ward 10 ANC councillor in KwaPata in Pietermaritzburg who is accused number one in the case‚ told TimesLIVE before the start of their bail application in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday that he was targeted by those who supported President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the ANC’s elective conference.

“I’m sure that as Ward 10 councillor in KwaPata and Azalea under Umsunduzi Municipality where the ANC won‚ my only case is that I once stood and said I support Super Zuma to become provincial secretary.

“If you look at the ANC politics in the province‚ it is now saying that people who are arrested as suspects must not be supported because few individuals want to pursue their own direction.