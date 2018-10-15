A grade one teacher is being hailed for her “extraordinary” efforts to encourage learners in East London to read.

Heidi Borchards‚ from Buffalo Flats Primary School‚ has touched the hearts of parents for continuously reaching out to them about their children’s work and encouraging their involvement through her learning programmes.

She has created a Google Drive bookshelf‚ where she uploads children’s books that parents can easily download and read with them at home. This is her way of rectifying a poor culture of reading and the amount of time children spend playing video games‚ being on the internet or watching too much television.

“Reading can be complex for the young ones and I think the involvement of parents helps them enjoy it and benefit from the teachings. I want to make it fun for them. I even have a reward system‚ where I give them sweets for every little piece of reading they have done. They come to me and show me what they have read and tell me about it. This way I get to know how far they are‚” she said.

Borchards said parents were often too tired or caught up with other things to spend time with their children‚ “so I have a Whatsapp group‚ where I update them on the progress of their children and they love it. It makes it easier. Children are not safe these days‚ so if they read in the comfort of their homes it’s better than walking to a library.” Learners often come to her during breaks for group reading sessions‚ she said.

The only thing she spends money on is mobile data‚ which she said was worth it.