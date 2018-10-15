The City of Cape Town has poured cold water on a demand by firefighters for an 80% increase in their allowance.

The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) have lodged a labour dispute with the city after their demand for a 79.23% increase in the allowance went up in smoke. Tensions have been smouldering between the unions and the city which currently pays the firefighters a 22.8% allowance.

At a media briefing on Monday‚ councillor JP Smith‚ responsible for safety and security‚ said the firefighters’ demand would amount to an extra R134-million from the already strained city coffers.

Smith said the ailing rail system was also putting a strain on the city’s budget. He said the City of Cape Town would soon launch a rail unit to protect the rail network at a cost of R48-million and the fight against gang violence cost the city about R60-million.

“There has been attempt to depict the city as unsympathetic towards firefighters‚” said Smith. “There is no lack of sympathy. Our firefighters are the heroes of our city. The challenges for the fire department are vast. We have had very rapid and aggressive urbanisation. Over the last year‚ it has been aggravated by drought‚ which has left you with very fragile and dry wilderness terrain. We have had large national parks that skirt the city and we have to deal with very strong winds which create a highly flammable scenario.”