Don't let what happens to me deter you - Fees activist speaks ahead of sentencing

One is seated and giving some reflection on the struggles we continue to face as a generation.

The rich continue to get richer and the poor continue to get poorer. Youth unemployment in general is on the rise and graduate unemployment, drugs and alcohol abuse by young people has been normalised. Diseases, malnutrition and the forever dwindling economy.

In my mind I keep asking myself, “As young people, are we doing what it is to be done the way it should be done? Is our vigour and dynamism channelled towards the right direction?”

If so, then what seems to be a hindrance between our current situation and the desired one? That is the life where we are free from youth unemployment, alcohol and drug abuse, malnutrition and economic oppression.

I am reflecting while subconsciously am equally stacked with the fact that October 16 2018 I shall appear at the Durban Magistrate Court (Regional Court X), and on that day it will not be what has become one of my “typical” appearances over the past three years. Instead it will be a day of sentencing. A day I shall be punished by the state for my participation in the struggle for free decolonised education.