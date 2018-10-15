Education department calls in cavalry to deal with school violence. But is it too late?

SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) general-secretary Mugwena Maluleke said that various stakeholders worked in silos, which it made it difficult to address violence in schools.

“Violence is a very complex problem that needs to be addressed by all stakeholders, as we see today,” he said at Friday’s summit.

“What we had in the past is that different departments, and even units within the education sector, had programmes that never spoke to each other but were trying to address the same issue. Blaming each other has also been a hindrance to addressing violence in our schools,” said Maluleke.

He said rural schools were still struggling to get the basics right due to lack of funds. Unlike schools in the Western Cape and Gauteng, most schools in rural provinces didn’t have guards and were sometimes not fenced.

He proposed for the summit to be taken down to the provincial level. “We need to have a similar summit in provinces, where people who will have to implement strategies discussed here will be directly involved.”

Grade 11 pupil Mongale Lobeko, 16, from Emang Mmogo High School in Kimberley, was skeptical that what was discussed would be implemented. He said he was part of a similar summit in 2015 and none of the interventions proposed then became a reality.

He said the growing violence in schools made him fear for his safety. The recent Constitutional Court ruling that legalised the private use of dagga was not making things any easier.

“Learners are now bringing dagga to schools and say it is legal for private use. They smoke it openly in toilets and we are afraid to report them because most of them are dangerous,” Lobeko said.

Periodic police raids on schools don’t seem to help much. Another pupil from Kimberley, Sthembiso Kavula, who is in Grade 11 at Tetlanyo High School, said police rarely find anything on pupils.