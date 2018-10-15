There is a need to accommodate the overwhelming majority of South Africa’s workforce who perform the job of caregiver to elderly members of society and the inclusion of elder care leave in South Africa’s legislation would be a progressive step based on the lived reality of those in the country.

These views were presented by the Centre for Constitutional Rights to parliament’s select committee on petitions and executive undertakings last week. The committee was discussing Hendri Terblanche’s petition to amend the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) to include elder care leave.

Terblanche last year successfully petitioned Parliament to allow men to get more days off to take care of their newborns.

Terblanche was invited to present his arguments on why employees should be given time off work to look after their parents. This after he wrote to the National Council of Provinces saying that elder care was as important as child care.

The Centre for Constitutional Rights was also invited to present arguments on the matter. The centre had written a legal opinion on the issue‚ at the request of Terblanche.

In its opinion‚ the centre notes that the family responsibility leave contained in Section 27 of the Act stipulates that three days are available for family responsibility.

“These [family responsibility leave] days can be taken for the birth or sickness of a child‚ the death of a spouse or life partner‚ parent‚ grandparent‚ grandchild or sibling.

“The BCEA [Basic Condition of Employment Act] does not accommodate employees who are primary caregivers to older relatives… and in so doing‚ could be arguably infringing on the rights of the elderly to equality and human dignity‚” the centre said.