Man shot at petrol station in Johannesburg

Police are investigating the circumstances around the shooting of a man as he entered a petrol station in Rivonia‚ Johannesburg‚ on Monday.

A person observing the victim pulled out a gun and started shooting.

“I can confirm a shooting incident which took place around 10am this morning‚” said police spokesperson Captain Granville Meyer.

“A man was shot as he was entering a Sasol garage. The person pulled out a gun and started shooting.

"The motive is unknown at this point but a case has been opened‚” he added.

Meyer said the victim sustained two bullet wounds to his right arm and had been taken to hospital.

This is a developing story.