Omotoso defence reprimanded for asking 'unfair' questions

Gruelling cross-examination of the state’s first witness in the trial of charismatic Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused saw the defence tearing into Cheryl Zondi’s evidence during the fourth day of court proceedings.

During Monday’s cross-examination of Zondi‚ Port Elizabeth High Court Judge Mandela Makaula reprimanded Omotoso’s legal counsel Peter Daubermann on several occasions because of the nature of questions he put to Zondi.

At one stage Makaula stopped Daubermann from questioning Zondi about how far Omotoso had penetrated her when he raped her when she was only 14.

Daubermann asked Zondi more than twice how many centimetres Omotoso had penetrated her after she specifically said he had only partially penetrated her vaginally.

Zondi had initially said Omotoso was cautious not to “go all the way” because she was still a virgin at the time.

This was followed by loud gasps and comments from the public gallery as Daubermann continued questioning Zondi about Omotoso’s actions.