“We are subjected to unfair labour practices within this MyCiTi structure. Under these labour brokers we wear a beautiful MyCiTi uniform but we are discriminated against. We earn half the amount of the R16‚000 paid to other drivers directly employed by MyCiTi or Golden Arrow. We eat in the toilets because we don’t have canteens … A canteen is only here at Civic Centre. Cashiers‚ cleaners and marshals are lowly paid.”

He said he earned R8‚000‚ that security guards were paid as marshals and got R3‚500‚ and that cleaners got a little over R1‚000.

“We are fed up of NUMSA [the union for the workers]. They are aware of these things. They never take us seriously. Most of the workers are working 14 hours a day but they are not paid for overtime work. These people have children; they only go back home at 11pm‚ and who is looking after their children?” he asked.

NUMSA national office referred queries to Cape Town’s office‚ but the spokesperson did not answer the phone.

Another striking driver‚ also employed by TBRT‚ said he earned R8‚000 before deductions. He lives in Makhaza‚ Khayelitsha. He has 13 dependents and he is not coping. Drivers who had started work at the same time as him but were employed directly by MyCiTi made far more money‚ he said.