According to the report‚ white Afrikaners will increase before decreasing in numbers from 2.712m in 2011 to 2.751m in 2021 and 2.689m in 2031 in these towns.

However‚ the percentage of this population living in anchor points will increase by three percentage points from 64% in 2011 to 66% (2021) and 67% in 2031. This means two in three white Afrikaners will live in these so-called anchor points.

“The strategy of the Solidarity Movement (sic) will be to boost the already existing flow of Afrikaners to these municipalities and to establish sustainable institutions‚” the trade union said.

“Private funds must preferably be channelled to municipalities where there is an influx of Afrikaners and where there will be a significant Afrikaner population in the next decade.

“If Afrikaners are somewhere in the majority‚ political power is within its reach‚ which implies they can use taxpayer’s money instead of private funds to create constitutional spaces for language and culture.”