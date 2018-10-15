The Greak Trek 2.0? This is where white Afrikaners could find themselves in 2031
Pretoria‚ Ekurhuleni‚ Cape Town‚ Port Elizabeth and Bloemfontein‚ Krugersdorp‚ Klerksdorp‚ Rustenburg‚ Middelburg and Secunda.
These are going to be the bastions for white Afrikaners in what could be the Greak Trek 2.0.
Trade union Solidarity has released a demographic study titled 'Geanker in Afrika' ('Anchored in Africa').
It wanted to find out where white Afrikaners will settle in South Africa in the years 2021 and 2031.
“Gauteng is the heartland of the white Afrikaner population. With an estimated 1.2m white Afrikaans speaking population in 2031‚ Gauteng will accommodate about half of white Afrikaners.”
The report identified 31 towns it deems to be so-called anchor points by 2031.
“With a bigger concentration on sustainable anchoring points‚ Afrikaners can firmly anchor themselves in Africa and build a free‚ safe and prosperous future here.”
The report only looked at white Afrikaners‚ which the study defined as an intersection of those who indicated in the 2011 census they are white and Afrikaans is their mother tongue.
This is‚ however‚ a cramped definition of Afrikaners and Afrikaans speakers. The 2011 census reported the coloured population has the most Afrikaans speakers with 3.442m vs 2.710m white speakers.
According to the report‚ white Afrikaners will increase before decreasing in numbers from 2.712m in 2011 to 2.751m in 2021 and 2.689m in 2031 in these towns.
However‚ the percentage of this population living in anchor points will increase by three percentage points from 64% in 2011 to 66% (2021) and 67% in 2031. This means two in three white Afrikaners will live in these so-called anchor points.
“The strategy of the Solidarity Movement (sic) will be to boost the already existing flow of Afrikaners to these municipalities and to establish sustainable institutions‚” the trade union said.
“Private funds must preferably be channelled to municipalities where there is an influx of Afrikaners and where there will be a significant Afrikaner population in the next decade.
“If Afrikaners are somewhere in the majority‚ political power is within its reach‚ which implies they can use taxpayer’s money instead of private funds to create constitutional spaces for language and culture.”