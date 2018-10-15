Twenty killed on Eastern Cape roads
Twenty people died in road accidents in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.
An accident between Mqanduli and Coffee Bay claimed the lives of 12 people when a bakkie overturned on the R411 on Sunday afternoon.
According to provincial transport‚ safety and liaison spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie‚ the vehicle was carrying 15 passengers.
She said 11 people‚ including a child‚ were killed instantly. Four people were taken to Zithulele Hospital in a critical condition‚ where one of them died.
“It is alleged that speeding may have been the main contributing factor as the driver allegedly failed to negotiate a sharp curve‚ lost control and the vehicle left the road.”
On Friday evening‚ four people died when a minibus taxi carrying 13 passengers overturned 16km outside Peddie. In another accident‚ three men died on Saturday morning on the road between Makhanda and Peddie when a bakkie overturned.
On the R63 near Middledrift on Saturday‚ a vehicle overturned. The driver was killed and four passengers were seriously injured.