Twenty people died in road accidents in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

An accident between Mqanduli and Coffee Bay claimed the lives of 12 people when a bakkie overturned on the R411 on Sunday afternoon.

According to provincial transport‚ safety and liaison spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie‚ the vehicle was carrying 15 passengers.

She said 11 people‚ including a child‚ were killed instantly. Four people were taken to Zithulele Hospital in a critical condition‚ where one of them died.

“It is alleged that speeding may have been the main contributing factor as the driver allegedly failed to negotiate a sharp curve‚ lost control and the vehicle left the road.”

On Friday evening‚ four people died when a minibus taxi carrying 13 passengers overturned 16km outside Peddie. In another accident‚ three men died on Saturday morning on the road between Makhanda and Peddie when a bakkie overturned.

On the R63 near Middledrift on Saturday‚ a vehicle overturned. The driver was killed and four passengers were seriously injured.