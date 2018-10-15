South Africa

Two pedestrians knocked over by car on N2 in Mpumalanga

15 October 2018 - 12:00 By Timeslive
The pedestrians were knocked over by a car on the N2 just outside of Ermelo on October 14 2018.
Image: ER24

A man and a woman‚ both believed to be in their 30s‚ were killed on Sunday night when they were knocked over by a car on the N2 outside of Ermelo‚ towards Piet Retief.

The provincial EMS and ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 7pm to find the car on the side of the road. The body of a woman was found in the road while the body of a man was found some 20 metres away in a ditch.

The duo were found to have sustained numerous injuries and were declared dead. The car driver escaped injury‚ said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Police are investigating what happened.

