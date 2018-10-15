VhaVenda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana has offered to repay “any amount which will be shown to have been proceeds of the illegalities” in the ongoing VBS Mutual Bank saga‚ following the publication of the “The Great Bank Heist” report last week.

It is cited in the incriminatory South African Reserve Bank report - compiled by Advocate Terry Motau - that Ramabulana received a “gratuitous payment” of more than R17m from VBS.

The king said in a statement on Monday that he had read the report‚ and he did not appear to entirely deny that he had received some money from the bank – but suggested that the amount cited was wrong.

“To the best of my knowledge no amount of R17m was paid to me‚ gratuitous or otherwise‚” he said. “Most significantly‚ the report does not find that I was part of any criminal enterprise”.

In what carried even further undertones that the R17m may be contested‚ Ramabulana said he would pay back the money as soon as it was “computed and [I] am directed where the repayment must be made and the terms of such repayments” are made.

He explained that for someone in his position‚ he would never have knowingly accepted proceeds of wrongdoing.

“In my capacity as the King of the VhaVenda people‚ I receive various grants including financial support from various individuals and entities. Any such receipts I deem them to be legitimate‚ untainted‚ and bona fide support to the responsibilities I hold in relation to VhaVenda people‚” Ramabulana said.

“Any such amounts as may be shown to have been payments flowing from the fraudulent and/or criminal sources involving VBS‚ I would have received without knowledge of the criminal wrongdoing which the report identifies‚” he added.