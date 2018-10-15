WATCH | Brazen thief snatches cellphone from man’s pocket in seconds

Do you think you're unlikely to have your cellphone stolen while sitting at a restaurant?

Well think again.

CCTV footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows that it can take just 31 seconds for your phone to be snatched while you're trying to enjoy a meal.

In the video, the suspect looks unsuspicious as he seems to be speaking to someone on his phone. Then, as he hangs up, he walks up to the victim and nonchalantly grabs the man's cellphone from his shirt pocket and takes flight.

The crime happened on October 10 2018, but it is unclear where it took place.