“You’re not allowed to smash my car. Okay?” the Hyundai driver says.

“What’s wrong?” the taxi driver responds.“You’re touching me‚” retorts the Hyundai driver‚ slapping the taxi driver in the face. A fight then ensues.

The next moment a taxi driver has a go at Diedericks‚ before the video ends in chaos. Diedericks said he saw a second taxi driver approach and tried to intervene to stop the fight‚ but got caught up in the scuffle.

“So here I am trying to defend with my one hand and film with the other.”

No one sustained serious injuries.

“I live in this street and it’s a daily occurrence‚ where the guys (taxi drivers) drive past on the right-hand side… These guys (taxi drivers) just do what they want.”

This comes after a video emerged last week of a minibus taxi driver driving into oncoming traffic to bypass peak-hour congestion‚ before he was stopped in his tracks and read the riot act by a motorcyclist in Bryanston‚ Johannesburg.

The defiant minibus driver‚ caught on video‚ was traced by police and arrested.

The motorcyclist‚ Sean Nysschen‚ who captured his stand-off with the minibus driver using a helmet-mounted camera‚ has received widespread praise from fed-up motorists after uploading the footage to YouTube.

Diedericks said Nysschen was “lucky”. “That guy (taxi driver) wasn’t arrogant.”