"We have set up a fundraising campaign to raise the money needed for legal fees‚ so if you able and willing to support us in this‚ please click the link below to make a donation. Thank you so much for all of your continued support!"

On the BackABuddy page created for the fundraising‚ the family indicated that it needed around R150‚000 for legal fees. By Tuesday morning‚ R5‚226 had been raised.

"We request your assistance in urgently raising the funds needed to pay the lawyer‚ as well as travel costs for his mother and siblings to see him after 2 years without communication of any kind‚" the family pleaded.

Last month‚ TimesLIVE reported that Tyrone Lee's family had slammed the South African government for failing to assist him.

At the time‚ a tearful Chantal said she had just heard about her brother's sentence and another of her brothers was about to break the news to their mother – a particularly difficult task as it was her 67th birthday.

Overseas media reports had said that a Vietnamese court had sentenced Tyron Lee Coetzee to death for smuggling cocaine from Brazil into the Southeast Asian country.

The 34-year-old was arrested at Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat Airport in June 2016‚ carrying 1.46 kg of cocaine in his luggage‚ the Ho Chi Minh City Law newspaper reported.

Coetzee's trial began in May 2017 but it was temporarily suspended after he said he suffered from schizophrenia.