Driver crashes bus‚ flees scene with injured school children

A manhunt is under way for a driver who crashed a school bus and fled the scene with injured passengers.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar told TimesLIVE that officials had received information that the driver skipped a red light and crashed into a Toyota Corolla.

Minnaar said accident happened in Yeoville in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

"The guy quickly fled the scene with the injured children. It looked like they were aided because there were people helping them‚" he said.

"We are looking for the bus. If there is anyone who can help us find the company‚ school or the number plate of the bus‚ we want to arrest the driver."

It is still unclear how many children were injured and if they were dropped off.

This is a developing story.