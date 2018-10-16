South Africa

Driver crashes bus‚ flees scene with injured school children

16 October 2018 - 10:15 By Iavan Pijoos
JMPD are investigating the incident and requests the assistance of the public to apprehend the suspect.
JMPD are investigating the incident and requests the assistance of the public to apprehend the suspect.
Image: AllforWomen via Twitter

A manhunt is under way for a driver who crashed a school bus and fled the scene with injured passengers.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar told TimesLIVE that officials had received information that the driver skipped a red light and crashed into a Toyota Corolla.

Minnaar said accident happened in Yeoville in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

"The guy quickly fled the scene with the injured children. It looked like they were aided because there were people helping them‚" he said.

"We are looking for the bus. If there is anyone who can help us find the company‚ school or the number plate of the bus‚ we want to arrest the driver."

It is still unclear how many children were injured and if they were dropped off.

This is a developing story. 

Most read

  1. Renewed clashes rock Comoros island Africa
  2. Fire Tom Moyane now, Nugent tells President Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Rembrandt's 'The Night Watch' to be restored under the world's eye Sci-Tech
  4. South African woman 'smuggling heroin' arrested at hotel in Mauritius South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

SebenzaPreneur of the Week: Tshepo Jeans
Fists fly as taxi operator drives into oncoming traffic in Joburg
X