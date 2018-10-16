A father who shot and killed his teenage son‚ apparently by mistake‚ wants to plead guilty to culpable homicide and not murder.

Sibusiso Emmanuel Tshabalala was a solitary figure as he appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Tuesday‚ sporting a brown jacket with black trousers and carrying a newspaper.

His case was postponed to November 6 for his lawyer Chewe Machaka to have access to the docket and for him and the state to continue discussions over plea bargaining.

Addressing Tshabalala‚ magistrate Maggie van der Merwe said his representations were partly successful as the Director of Public Prosecutions had agreed that he be tried in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court and not at the High Court‚ as the state had intended.