Fire Tom Moyane now, Nugent tells President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa must fire suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane immediately - regardless of what the outcome of his disciplinary inquiry is.

This is the recommendation made by Judge Robert Nugent in his interim report submitted to Ramaphosa as hearings by the commission continue this week.

The report, seen by TimesLIVE, noted that Ramaphosa must give Moyane the boot and appoint a new commissioner as a first step to solving the problems plaguing SARS.

“We stress that the replacement of Mr Moyane is not a panacea, but only the first necessary measure without which there is no possibility of rectifying the damage that has been done to Sars, and any further recommendations will be fruitless…” Nugent’s report read.

He said it was important that they make the recommendation to fire Moyane now and not wait for the final report to be made public. Nugent is expected to wrap up his work by December.

“We are aware that disciplinary proceedings are pending against Mr Moyane but we consider that to be irrelevant to our recommendation. Our concern is not disciplinary transgression but instead the management of SARS,” Nugent said in his report.