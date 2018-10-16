South Africa

Four suspects arrested in connection with robberies in Joburg South

16 October 2018 - 16:22 By Timeslive
Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says the suspects would be charged with attempted murder‚ possession of unlicensed firearms and conspiracy to commit robbery
Police have arrested four men believed to be behind a string of robberies in Johannesburg South.

The men were arrested after police stopped a minibus at the intersection of the Old Vereeniging (the R82) and Swartkoppies roads near Kiblerpark on Tuesday morning.

Two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were seized by police

“Police acting on a crime intelligence information‚ stopped a white minibus with four occupants. Instead‚ one of the passengers opened fire at the police and the police shot back. All four suspects were arrested without any injuries and none of the police officers were injured‚” police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said.

“The suspects are believed to be behind the robberies committed in Johannesburg South‚” he added.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the firearms was taken from a house robbery that took place at a plot in Eikenhof plot recently. Investigation is under way to determine the cases where the suspects can be linked.”

Masondo said the suspects would be charged with attempted murder‚ possession of unlicensed firearms and conspiracy to commit robbery.

They will appear at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in due course.

