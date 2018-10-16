The value of goods confiscated by customs officials in the past three months totalled R890.6m‚ the South African Revenue Service (Sars) revealed on Tuesday.

Counterfeit clothing‚ footwear and other goods – valued at R766.2m – made up the bulk of the goods confiscated over the three-month period from July to September.

The value of goods confiscated over the period was R135.7m higher than that confiscated during the same period last year. The number of busts also increased from 1‚776 to 2‚499.

Some of the statistics include:

Narcotics: 152 busts valued at R38.7m

Cigarettes: 43 busts valued at R11.2m

CITES (including endangered species such as abalone): 10 busts valued at R198‚355

Currency: 3 busts valued at R18.7m

Viagra/Viagra generics: 20 busts valued at R4.8m

Counterfeit clothing‚ footwear and other goods: 417 busts valued at R766.2m

Clothing and Textiles (second hand and other infringements): 118 busts valued at R1.2m

Alcohol: 96 busts valued at R1.85m

Some of the high-profile busts that took place during the three-month period included the following: