When Conrad Booysen and Flippie Matthee placed a massive rock over a borehole‚ they were unintentionally setting down the weapon which would be used to end Hannah Cornelius’s life.

The two men testified on Tuesday in the high court in Cape Town how they went to fix a borehole pump on Groenhoek farm near Stellenbosch on the afternoon of Friday‚ May 26‚ 2017.

After they removed a pump in need of repair from deep beneath the earth‚ they placed a rock over the hole. The rock was so large that the 54-year-old Booysen could not pick it up. His younger colleague Matthee‚ 32‚ said he manhandled the “hefty” rock into place.

“Sometimes the farm kids will throw rubbish down the hole‚” said Matthee.

As the two workers left for home before 5pm‚ Stellenbosch University students Cornelius and Cheslin Marsh were hours away from meeting each other for the last time.