South Africa

How clever cop work unmasked murky 'kidnap plot'

16 October 2018 - 08:00 By Bongani Mthethwa
Asif Mohammed appears in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court, accused of plotting the kidnapping of the daughter of a wealthy father.
Asif Mohammed appears in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court, accused of plotting the kidnapping of the daughter of a wealthy father.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Elaborate details of how a Pietermaritzburg-based Pakistani businessman allegedly planned to kidnap the daughter of a prominent businessman in East London and demand a R10-million ransom were laid bare in court on Monday.

And investigating officer Warrant Officer Johannes Anthony de Lange revealed how the police investigation resulted in the arrest of Asif Mohammed, who runs a cellular and electronics business and faces a charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cars swerve as driver towing caravan speeds into oncoming traffic World
  2. Petrol price set to rise 'substantially'‚ even worse for diesel - AA South Africa
  3. Joburg dad who 'accidentally' killed his son to learn if he'll be prosecuted South Africa
  4. Crowdfunding to save South African national detained in Vietnam for drug ... South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

SebenzaPreneur of the Week: Tshepo Jeans
Fists fly as taxi operator drives into oncoming traffic in Joburg
X