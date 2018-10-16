A former South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive has described how information technology (IT) outputs were significantly “slowed down” after recommendations by global consultancy firm Gartner were put in place.

Former Sars executive for modernisation‚ Andre Scheepers‚ told retired judge Robert Nugent’s commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars on Tuesday that there was fear and uncertainty after now-suspended commissioner Tom Moyane halted modernisation processes at the institution in 2015.

Scheepers left Sars in 2016 because‚ according to him‚ it became an environment in which he could not “operate”.

The change in the environment came after Moyane employed Gartner’s services to assess Sars’s IT system and capability.