It's all about the DNA - and the bomb suspects who refuse to provide it
16 October 2018 - 07:16
Traces of DNA on bombs planted across Durban and carefully gathered by forensic detectives may become crucial evidence against a now thwarted terror syndicate.
The state has provisionally withdrawn charges against seven of 19 men they say conspired to orchestrate bombings in the city and a knife attack at the Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam in May.
They had refused to provide DNA, and the state’s bid to compel them to was rendered ineffectual by a truant Swahili interpreter.
