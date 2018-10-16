South Africa

It's all about the DNA - and the bomb suspects who refuse to provide it

16 October 2018 - 07:16 By Jeff Wicks
The Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, where the attack occurred.
Image: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Traces of DNA on bombs planted across Durban and carefully gathered by forensic detectives may become crucial evidence against a now thwarted terror syndicate.

The state has provisionally withdrawn charges against seven of 19 men they say conspired to orchestrate bombings in the city and a knife attack at the Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam in May.

They had refused to provide DNA, and the state’s bid to compel them to was rendered ineffectual by a truant Swahili interpreter.

