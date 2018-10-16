A teacher who first paid R20‚000 for "cleansing water" so that her boyfriend would marry her‚ was then persuaded to resign and hand over her entire pension‚ say KwaZulu-Natal police.

Two people were arrested‚ Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Tuesday.

Gwala said Pinetown police made a breakthrough when they arrested two suspects‚ aged 28 and 32‚ at about 6pm on Monday evening in connection with theft of R1.8m - the teacher's pension money.

A case was opened with the police in January.

The 57-year-old teacher was conned by the two men‚ who first asked her to pay R20‚000 for cleansing water for her and her boyfriend so that they could get married‚ said Gwala.

"In May 2018‚ her boyfriend advised her to resign so that they can start a business. Indeed she resigned and when she received her pension payout‚ she gave it all to the boyfriend and his allies."

An identification parade will be held on Tuesday at Durban Central police station‚ from 1pm.

Pinetown police are appealing to anyone else who might have fallen victim to the same scam to urgently contact Lt-Col Mwelase on 083 661 0358.