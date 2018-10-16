South Africa

Moyane's 'devastating' legacy: SARS e-filing at risk of collapse

16 October 2018 - 07:16 By Amil Umraw
A 2014 decision by suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane could lead to the collapse of the revenue service's e-filing system. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

The South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) e-filing system is at risk of collapsing in the next two years as a direct result of a decision made by suspended commissioner Tom Moyane in 2014.

This is according to Sars acting group executive for Information Technology (IT) strategy and architecture Andre Rabie‚ who was testifying at the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at the revenue service on Monday.

