South Africans must expect another substantial petrol price increase later this month‚ the Automobile Association predicts.

Commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund‚ the AA said: "International oil prices remain stubbornly high and it is possible that current tensions involving Saudi Arabia‚ one of the world's biggest oil producers‚ could place more pressure on fuel prices.

More welcome news is that the rand is working in South Africa's favour‚ and the recent firming of our currency against the US dollar has taken some of the bite out of oil's rally."

"However‚ the potential price hikes are still daunting‚ especially for diesel users."

Petrol prices are currently set for a 40 cents-a-litre increase‚ while diesel and illuminating paraffin could spike by 70 cents and 65 cents respectively‚ said the AA.