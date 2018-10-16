A Pietermaritzburg man‚ suspected to be part of syndicate led by a local Pakistani businessman which allegedly plotted to kidnap the son of a local businessman for ransom‚ handed himself over to the police on Tuesday.

A well-placed source who is part of the police investigation told TimesLIVE that the man‚ believed to be in his 40s‚ handed himself over after Pakistani businessman Asif Mohammed’s appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday for his bail application.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Friday which will coincide with a decision on whether Mohammed will be granted bail or not. The state is opposing bail for Mohammed.

The 47-year businessman was arrested by the Hawks and Crime Intelligence at his premises in Church Street in the provincial capital city on October 28 after revealing a plot to kidnap the 18-year-old son of a local businessman to undercover police agents in September.

At the time the Hawks said more arrests were likely and that Mohammed‚ who is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit a kidnapping‚ might face additional charges. He is also accused of plotting to kidnap the daughter of a prominent businessman in East London in the Eastern Cape and demanding a R10-million ransom.