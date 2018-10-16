South Africa

Trains ablaze at Germiston station

16 October 2018 - 12:18 By Ernest Mabuza

Two train sets were burning fiercely at the Germiston railway station on Tuesday‚ resulting in the suspension of services on the East Rand.

Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said reports were received about the burning trains around 10am.

“We do not know the cause as yet‚ but we are not ruling out arson. No injuries were reported‚” Mofokeng said.

She said as a result of the burning trains‚ electricity supply to the station had been switched off.

“For now trains remain standing at the station.”

Mofokeng said the fire was extinguished by 11.45am. 

