South Africa

Zandspruit protests after child is electrocuted by illegal connection

16 October 2018 - 10:23 By Iavan Pijoos
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Ivan Trifonenko/www.123rf.com

Protesters in Zandspruit‚ west of Johannesburg‚ have taken to the streets after a child was electrocuted by illegal power connections.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson‚ Edna Mamonyane‚ said on Tuesday morning that Beyers Naudè Drive and Johan Road had been closed off. Protesters blocked the roads with rocks and burning tyres.

"There are lots and lots of burning tyres on the road. There is just black smoke in the air."

"Yesterday [Monday] the reason for the protest was because of illegal connections. There is a kid who was electrocuted in Zandspruit."

Mamonyane could not immediately confirm if the child had died.

"Unfortunately‚ the problem is that it is the people who are illegally connecting and then this happens in their own backyard – and now they go and block the roads. They put the children's lives and their own lives in danger."

READ MORE

Eskom keeps the lights on

Eskom did not implement rotational loadshedding on Monday‚ and there is a good chance that it can keep the supply stable on Tuesday too.
News
3 months ago

City of Joburg to investigate if its truck was used for illegal electricity connections

Johannesburg’s City Power authority says it will investigate allegations that its own truck was illegally connecting people to electricity in ...
News
8 months ago

Children pay ultimate price of illegal electricity connections

Residents of Marikana‚ north of Pretoria‚ have turned their settlement into a death trap out of desperation for electricity‚ with the children paying ...
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Renewed clashes rock Comoros island Africa
  2. Fire Tom Moyane now, Nugent tells President Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Rembrandt's 'The Night Watch' to be restored under the world's eye Sci-Tech
  4. South African woman 'smuggling heroin' arrested at hotel in Mauritius South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

SebenzaPreneur of the Week: Tshepo Jeans
Fists fly as taxi operator drives into oncoming traffic in Joburg
X