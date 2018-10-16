Protesters in Zandspruit‚ west of Johannesburg‚ have taken to the streets after a child was electrocuted by illegal power connections.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson‚ Edna Mamonyane‚ said on Tuesday morning that Beyers Naudè Drive and Johan Road had been closed off. Protesters blocked the roads with rocks and burning tyres.

"There are lots and lots of burning tyres on the road. There is just black smoke in the air."

"Yesterday [Monday] the reason for the protest was because of illegal connections. There is a kid who was electrocuted in Zandspruit."

Mamonyane could not immediately confirm if the child had died.

"Unfortunately‚ the problem is that it is the people who are illegally connecting and then this happens in their own backyard – and now they go and block the roads. They put the children's lives and their own lives in danger."