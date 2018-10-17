City Power has asked police to curb vandalism of electricity infrastructure in Johannesburg.

City Power said it had opened a criminal case after a recent incident in which electricity poles were struck down in Unaville informal settlement‚ Lenasia South. Residents in the area have blamed squatters for electricity disruptions as a result of theft.

“It is not clear why this was done but it is suspected that it was done in anger as a retaliation after City Power cut off illegal connections that have been disrupting electricity supply to paying customers‚ including the Grasmere Toll Gate nearby‚” City Power said in a statement.

“City Power has opened a case of damage to essential infrastructure in terms of the Criminal Amendment Act (CMAA)‚ with the police‚ and we have also increased our plain-clothed security visibility in the area. If found guilty‚ the CMAA imposes a maximum sentence of 30 years.”