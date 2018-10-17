South Africa

Daveyton youth set alight at school dies of burn wounds

17 October 2018 - 07:39 By Tankiso Makhetha
A Daveyton teenager who was necklaced in August after community members accused him of being part of a gang that terrorised them has succumbed to his burn wounds.

Siyanda Mjoli‚ 18‚ died at the Far East Rand Hospital at the weekend‚ the Sowetan reports.

He was a victim of vigilantism.

He had been forcibly taken to a school by a group of community members on August 15‚ where he was asked to point out one of the learners. When they could not find the person they wanted‚ they then put a tyre around Mjoli and set it alight. He was rescued and the fire was extinguished by the police. However‚ he sustained serious burn wounds‚ and had partially lost the ability to use his legs.

No arrests have been made as yet.

