Hannah murder: Thumbprint on condom comes to light

17 October 2018 - 08:00 By Aron Hyman
The men accused of murdering and raping Hannah Cornelius‚ from left‚ Vernon Witbooi‚ Geraldo Parsons‚ Eben van Niekerk and Nashville Julius‚ in the dock at the high court in Cape Town on October 9‚ 2018.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

The left thumbprint of rape and murder accused Geraldo Parsons was found on a condom packet in the area where Hannah Cornelius was raped, the Western Cape High Court heard on Tuesday.

Among the witnesses testifying on the technical aspects of the investigation was Captain Jan Bester, who analysed the fingerprints on an empty Max condom wrapper found by a sniffer dog, a labrador called Ethan, at a paintball club near Kraaifontein where Hannah was raped.

