Hannah murder: Thumbprint on condom comes to light

The left thumbprint of rape and murder accused Geraldo Parsons was found on a condom packet in the area where Hannah Cornelius was raped, the Western Cape High Court heard on Tuesday.

Among the witnesses testifying on the technical aspects of the investigation was Captain Jan Bester, who analysed the fingerprints on an empty Max condom wrapper found by a sniffer dog, a labrador called Ethan, at a paintball club near Kraaifontein where Hannah was raped.