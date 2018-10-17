'Heaven has gained another angel': Tributes flow for murdered Joburg restaurant owner
“Heaven has gained another angel. RIP.”
That is what Chenique Morgan wrote on Facebook after Roberto da Silva – a man she describes as “uncle” — was killed at his restaurant on Wednesday morning in Johannesburg.
My condolences to my family may you find strength in this ... im here for each one of you uncle Roberto Da Silva you...Posted by Chenique Gabriella Morgan on Wednesday, 17 October 2018
“You have touched many hearts while you were here. You are in a better place and I know you will be looking over your family and giving them the strength they need to get through this‚” Morgan said.
Da Silva was the owner of the Lusitano restaurant in Regents Park.
Police spokesperson Captain Jeff Phora said Da Silva was opening the restaurant around 9.30am when he was overpowered by an armed suspect. Holding him up at gunpoint‚ the robber had then helped himself to an undisclosed amount of cash.
Phora said there was a tussle as the suspect was leaving‚ and Da Silva was shot in the head.
“According to eyewitnesses‚ the suspect was driving a white Hyundai Elantra‚” Phora said.
A family friend told TimesLIVE that Da Silva’s wife Cindy was in “no state to speak”.
No arrests have yet been made.
Sheldon Goncalves posted a video of Roberto and said: “I will forever miss those dance moves of yours.”
Gone to soon ❤️❤️ sorry Uncle ❤️❤️ I will forever miss those dance moves of yours 👍🏼❤️ and your ability to always give...Posted by Sheldon Goncalves on Wednesday, 17 October 2018
On the same post Fatima Nunes commented: “I loved it when Robert danced like this!!! This is ONE of the many things I’ll never forget about him!!!”
Shereen Green posted on Facebook: “He was the most kind person. You will be sorely missed‚ Robert.”
Chanel Clark posted a video of Da Silva singing at his restaurant.