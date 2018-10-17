'Heaven has gained another angel': Tributes flow for murdered Joburg restaurant owner

“You have touched many hearts while you were here. You are in a better place and I know you will be looking over your family and giving them the strength they need to get through this‚” Morgan said.

Da Silva was the owner of the Lusitano restaurant in Regents Park.

Police spokesperson Captain Jeff Phora said Da Silva was opening the restaurant around 9.30am when he was overpowered by an armed suspect. Holding him up at gunpoint‚ the robber had then helped himself to an undisclosed amount of cash.

Phora said there was a tussle as the suspect was leaving‚ and Da Silva was shot in the head.

“According to eyewitnesses‚ the suspect was driving a white Hyundai Elantra‚” Phora said.

A family friend told TimesLIVE that Da Silva’s wife Cindy was in “no state to speak”.

No arrests have yet been made.