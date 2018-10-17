How a simple lifesaving idea has put Rainbow Nation in the pink
A South African innovation that has saved 14 lives in a year is in line for an international award.
The International Maritime Rescue Federation has shortlisted the NSRI’s pink rescue buoys in the innovation and technology category of its international awards‚ which will be handed out in Norway in November.
The buoys‚ which have been placed on dozens of beaches since November 2017‚ are aimed at what National Sea Rescue Institute drowning prevention manager Andrew Ingram calls “peer rescue”‚ in which bystanders swim to the assistance of someone in difficulty.
“The will to help is so strong that it is very difficult to stick to our advice that people shouldn’t attempt peer rescues‚” he said.
The pink rescue buoys are primarily designed as reminders to beach-goers that they should not swim if lifeguards are not on duty.
“If there is an incident and someone needs help‚ these buoys can be thrown to that person‚ providing emergency flotation‚” says the NSRI website.
“There are clear graphics on the sign which explain how to use the buoy. And most importantly‚ the emergency number for the closest Sea Rescue station is printed on the sign.
“If anyone decides‚ against advice‚ to enter the water‚ the pink rescue buoy provides flotation for that person as well as for the casualty.”
NSRI CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson said: “It’s often the simple things that save lives‚ in this case the simple act of placing a pink rescue buoy in proximity to a water risk.”
The NSRI’s only rival for the international federation award is RescueNET‚ a web-based safety service which is provided free to maritime rescue coordination centres worldwide to reduce response time and improve communications.
Ingram said many people were concerned the pink rescue buoys would be stolen‚ but so far that had happened to fewer than one in five of the 278 installed so far. “Community involvement is critical‚” he said.
Many of the buoys already installed‚ at a cost of R1‚500 each (including a spare buoy)‚ have been sponsored. Ingram said his vision was to see them on every beach‚ and on the banks of every river and dam‚ in the country.
"We want to turn South Africa pink‚" he said.