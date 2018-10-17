The commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at the South African Revenue Service has heard that “institutionalised chaos” may be the cause of a lack of strategy implementation in the revenue service’s IT division.

This was according to Sars’s Digital Information Systems and Technologies chief officer‚ Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane‚ who delivered her testimony to retired judge Robert Nugent and his commission on Wednesday.

Makhekhe-Mokhuane – who was ridiculed on social media for her statements during an SABC interview earlier on Wednesday – told the commission that since she began in her position in May 2017‚ there has not been one strategy meeting at Sars.

Asked if her division was effective‚ she said more could be done.